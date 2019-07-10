Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22, White House confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on July 22. The leaders will focus on improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the White House on July 22, 2019," said a statement issued by the White House.

"The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict," the statement read.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries," it added.

This will be Khan's first visit to the US since assuming power last year following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's victory in the general elections.

The Pakistani media had confirmed the meeting between Khan and trump two days after the US State Department, on July 2, designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist organisation.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had told reporters last month that Trump had invited the prime minister in June but he could not undertake the visit because of the budget session.

Pakistan has helped the United States in jumpstarting the ongoing US-Taliban dialogue. (ANI)

