In conversation with Modi, Trump discusses developments in J-K

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday engaged in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed regional developments while stressing on the urgency to reduce tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations!" Trump tweeted.

The development comes at a time of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of New Delhi's historic move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's subsequent attempts to internationalise the issue.

The White House, in a statement, said that the two leaders discussed regional developments involving Washington and New Delhi and how the two nations might strengthen economic ties.

"The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region," the statement read.

Notably, Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone conversation last week in which the US President told him to resolve the Kashmir issue with India bilaterally. (ANI)