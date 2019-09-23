Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:29 IST

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).
Modi was speaking at the 'Howdy Modi!' event, the name expands to 'how do you do, Modi?'
Reassuring the community, Modi said that "everything is fine" in nearly eight languages, with US President Donald Trump present in the audience.
"Because you've asked 'Howdy Modi!', my response is everything is fine in India," Modi said, going on to reiterate the sentiment in about eight different languages including Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali, to name a few.
The leader made the comments while addressing the mega community summit which is being held in his honour.
"This diversity is the very basis of our vibrant democracy," Modi went on to say.
Modi was presented the key of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he reached the venue, Houston's NRG Stadium, on Sunday. A bipartisan congressional delegation welcomed the leader on stage, with the crowd chanting "Modi! Modi!". He won hearts by bowing to the crowd, which roared with appreciation in return. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:47 IST

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:38 IST

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever b

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:02 IST

India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:52 IST

'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST

India has a true friend in White House: Modi to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:41 IST

India, US committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump at...

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): India and the US are committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism and to protect innocent civilians, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:17 IST

Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:15 IST

PM welcomes US Pres for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Houston [USA], Sept 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Read More
iocl