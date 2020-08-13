In first joint campaign event, Biden praises Harris as 'right person' for VP role

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised the California Senator Kamala Harris by calling her "smart, experienced and the right person" for the role of vice president.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Biden and his running mate, Harris, walked out together for their first campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. They made their first appearance together a day after Biden announced his decision to pick Harris as his vice presidential nominee.

"I had a great choice but I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America and that's senator Kamala Harris," CNN quoted Biden as saying.

"Kamala, as you all know, is smart, she's tough, she's experienced, she's a proven fighter for the backbone of this country. The middle class. For all those who are struggling to get into the middle class. Kamala knows how to govern, she knows how to make the hard calls. She's ready to do this job on day one," he added.

Biden said during his opening remarks that his running mate Harris's story is "America's story."

He said she is "a child of immigrants" who "knows personally how immigrant families enrich our country as well as the challenges of what it means to grow up Black and Indian-American in the United States of America."

Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris is the first African American nominated for vice president by a major party. The US presidential elections will be held on November 3. (ANI)

