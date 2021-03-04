In its Interim National Security Guidance, US stresses on countering Chinese threat to 'stable and open international system'

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): The United States in its Interim National Security Guidance, released on Wednesday (local time), emphasised on the need to counter the growing threat by China as it is the "only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system".

The US also said that it seeks to avoid costly arms races and engage Russia and China in arms control negotiations.

Amid the rise in threat by China, the US said in its Interim National Security Guidance, "We must also contend with the reality that the distribution of power across the world is changing, creating new threats. China, in particular, has rapidly become more assertive. It is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system. Russia remains determined to enhance its global influence and play a disruptive role on the world stage."

Both China and Russia have invested in preventing the US from protecting the interests and allies of the US, the statement said.

It further said that the democratic alliances help in presenting a "common front, produce a unified vision, and pool our strength to promote high standards, establish effective international rules, and hold countries like China to account".

"We will head off costly arms races and re-establish our credibility as a leader in arms control. That is why we moved quickly to extend the New START Treaty with Russia. Where possible, we will also pursue new arms control arrangements," the White House said in new interim national security guidance.



It further said, "We will engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia and China on a range of emerging military technological developments that implicate strategic stability".

According to a report by Sputnik, the White House further stated that while taking steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the national security strategy, the US will ensure its strategic deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective.

The US also reaffirmed that it will invest and modernize the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and its alliances with Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, "which along with our other global alliances and partnerships, are America's greatest strategic asset".

It reiterated its support to China's neighbours and commercial partners in "defending their rights to make independent political choices free of coercion or undue foreign influence".

The guidance pointed that this agenda will strengthen "our enduring advantages, and allow us to prevail in strategic competition with China or any other nation".

While emphasising the need for the US to counter the challenges and threats posed by China, the White House said, "The most effective way for America to out-compete a more assertive and authoritarian China over the long-term is to invest in our people, our economy, and our democracy. By restoring US credibility and reasserting forward-looking global leadership, we will ensure that America, not China, sets the international agenda, working alongside others to shape new global norms and agreements that advance our interests and reflect our values."

By bolstering and defending our unparalleled network of allies and partners, and making smart defense investments, we will also deter Chinese aggression and counter threats to our collective security, prosperity, and democratic way of life, the US said in its statement. (ANI)

