Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the UNGA in New York on Friday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
In maiden UNGA speech, Imran Khan warns of nuclear war with India over Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:44 IST

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Despite being snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday yet again warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.
"If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he said in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly here that exceeded beyond the allotted time limit of between 15 to 20 minutes.
"My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Khan said.
Referring to the Pulwama terror attack, Khan said that his government had demanded proof of the attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
"There is always a danger of another Pulwama. They might come and bomb us again and another cycle may start," he said.
Continuing his vile rhetorics in his over half-an-hour speech, Khan said that there would be "bloodbath" in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted.
"There are 900,000 troops there, they haven't come to, as Narendra Modi says -- for the prosperity of Kashmir... These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath," he said.
Khan claimed that Modi did not respond to Pakistan's peace overtures after he came to power.
Acknowledging his government's failure to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Khan blamed the world community for overlooking the matter because of prospects in India's booming market of 1.2 billion strong people.
"The world has not done anything (on the Kashmir issue) because India has a huge market (of) 1.2 billion people. Sadly, the material prevails over humans. But this has serious consequences, and I repeat that is why I am here," he said.
Similar remarks were made by Khan at a presser on Wednesday, where he said that he was "disappointed" with the world community over its response on the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.
India has maintained that the move is an internal matter of the country - a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC nations and the Arab World. (ANI)

