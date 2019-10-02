Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat on Wednesday

In NYT op-ed, Modi praises Gandhi for 'uniting those who believe in humanity'

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:49 IST

Washington [US], Sept 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi had a "unique ability" to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society and he continues to give courage to millions globally, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
In an op-ed 'Why India and the World Need Gandhi' in The New York Times published on October 2, Modi wrote about the relevance of Gandhi in today's world.
Modi said Gandhi is the best teacher to guide the world community. "From uniting those who believe in humanity to furthering sustainable development and ensuring economic self-reliance, Gandhi offers solutions to every problem," he wrote.
The prime minister said that Gandhi gave the world the "doctrine of trusteeship" and envisioned a world where every citizen has dignity and prosperity.
Modi quoted various leaders around the world including Martin Luther King and Nelson Madella to signify the stature of the Father of India in the world.
He began his article by quoting Luther King, who in 1959 said that "To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim." Modi said Gandhi was a "guiding light whose inspiration" brought Luther King to India.
Modi said that Gandhi combined ordinary objects- charkha and khadi- with mass politics.
"And Gandhi combined ordinary objects with mass politics. Who else could have used a charkha, a spinning wheel, and khadi, Indian homespun cloth, as symbols of economic self-reliance and empowerment for a nation?" the prime minister wrote.
Modi said that the Gandhian struggle was different from the other mass movements as it had involved "wide-scale public participation". He said Gandhi was never tempted to power. "For him, independence was not absence of external rule. He saw a deep link between political independence and personal empowerment," the prime minister said
"For him, independence was not absence of external rule. He saw a deep link between political independence and personal empowerment. He envisioned a world where every citizen has dignity and prosperity. When the world spoke about rights, Gandhi emphasized duties," Modi said.
When the world spoke about rights, Gandhi emphasized duties, said Modi, while urging the global community to see the world with a spirit of ownership.
He added that India is doing its part. "India is among the fastest when it comes to eliminating poverty. Our sanitation efforts have drawn global attention. India is also taking the lead in harnessing renewable resources through efforts like the International Solar Alliance, which has brought together several nations to leverage solar energy for a sustainable future. We want to do even more, with the world and for the world." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:07 IST

Nepal: Indian embassy unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 02 (ANI): Indian Embassy here on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:59 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy following ceasefire violation along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 02 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia following ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:05 IST

6 killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan's Kapisa

Kapisa [Afghanistan], Oct 02 (Sputnik/ANI): At least six people were killed in a mine explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Kapisa, local media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:09 IST

Trump wanted electrified border wall with spikes that could tear...

Washington [US], Oct 02 (ANI): President Donald Trump is so impatient to stop immigration in the United States that he suggested the border wall be electrified with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh, and proposed that it should be fortified with a "water-filled trench" with "snakes or alliga

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:59 IST

Mahatma pioneered non-violent movements that changed history: UN...

New York [US], Oct 02 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 th birth anniversary and said that his vision continues to resonate across the world, including through the work of the UN.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:06 IST

Taliban delegation to visit Pakistan today

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 2 (ANI): A high-level delegation of Taliban will visit Islamabad on Wednesday following an invitation by the Pakistani government, said the terrorist group's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:26 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in India on 4-day visit tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will embark on a four-day visit to India beginning from Thursday with an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:20 IST

Ahead of Modi, Xi Jinping meet in Chennai, China to host...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit the historic city of Mahabalipuram in Chennai for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:19 IST

India, US to launch Flexible Resources Initiative under USICEF

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): India and the United States will launch the Flexible Resources Initiative under the Clean Energy Finance Task Force with an aim to execute the shared vision of the two counties to fuel Indo-Pacific economic growth through the use of clean energy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:37 IST

Indian Embassy in Russia organises Gandhi-Tolstoy exhibition on...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy in Russia will organise an exhibition here on Wednesday highlighting the deep friendship between Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy and their mutual influences on each other's work and philosophy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:09 IST

Affordable, predictable access to energy is very important to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Affordable and predictable access to energy is "very important" for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday in response to how New Delhi would strike balance in its relationship with both the US and Iran politically and on the energy front.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:01 IST

Indian Embassy in Nepal organises Khadi Fashion Show ahead of...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 2 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Nepal on Tuesday organised a Khadi Fashion Show to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More
iocl