Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference in New York
In presence of Imran Khan, Trump ridicules Pak journalists

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:26 IST

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced at an international platform when US President Donald Trump ridiculed Pakistani journalists who were ranting over the Kashmir issue.
The joint press conference of Trump and Khan following a bilateral meeting here on Monday was going fine until a journalist started attacking India over Kashmir issue and made a statement trying to pass it off as a question.
However, Trump interjected and asked Imran Khan, "Where do you find a reporter like this?"
Unfazed, the journalist aggressively completed his statement. This time, however, the US president rebuked him saying it was more of a statement than a question.
"Are you from this (Imran Khan) team? You are saying things that you think. Yours is not a question but a statement," Trump said.
Not only this, when another Pakistani reporter tried to lure him with a flattering statement, saying Trump would be worthy of a Nobel Prize if he resolves the outstanding issue of Kashmir, the US President did not take the bait.
"Now, if you can solve this outstanding issue of Kashmir--very likely and definitely you will be deserving a Nobel Prize on that." said the reporter.
"I think I'll get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things. I think I'm going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don't," replied Trump.
When a third journalist raised a similar issue and made an elaborate statement. It was clear that Trump was least interested.
"Other than Pakistan and India, the Kashmiri people are suffering for the last 50 days. They will talk later on, but right now there was human rights violation in Kashmir. Fifty days lockdown -- no internet, no food, nothing. So, you know, what do you want to do for the Kashmiri people?," he said.
"Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic," Trump replied. (ANI)

