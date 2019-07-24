Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

In US, Imran Khan dodges question on 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:05 IST

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged a question on 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed during an event at the US Institute of Peace here on Tuesday.
"US has been asking Pakistan to do more in the context of terrorism. They particularly were asking Pakistan to do more in the context of Jaish-e-Mohammed and after the arrest of Hafiz Saeed -- is this it? Will he stay in custody this time or will he be allowed to go off again?" was the question asked by Nancy Lindborg, the President of USIP.
"First we want an independent justice system and you want me to predict what the justice system would do," was Khan's immediate reply.
"I repeat one thing again. It is in the interest of Pakistan that we don't allow any armed militias in our country. We have suffered. The country has suffered sectarian attacks. We have had the worst situation, it has affected our investment. It has destabilised us," he added.
The mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks was arrested in Pakistan last week on charges related to terror financing and sent to a week in judicial custody.
US President Donald Trump claimed that Hafiz was nabbed after a ten-year search in Pakistan, which was countered by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Committee highlighted that Hafiz had been living freely in Pakistan and was arrested in December 2001, May 2002, October 2002, August 2006 (twice), December 2008, September 2009, January 2017.
"Let's hold the (applause) until he's convicted," they tweeted.
India labelled Hafiz's latest arrest as mere "drama" and "cosmetic".
"This has not been the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been arrested or detained. This drama has taken place at least eight times since 2001," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.
"The question is whether this time it would be more than a cosmetic exercise and whether Saeed will be tried and sentenced for his terrorist activities," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:02 IST

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Gaurav Ahluwalia, was summoned by Pakistan over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to an official statement released today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:07 IST

India, Pak can reduce poverty by trading with each other, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India and his country can reduce poverty by trading with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:55 IST

Musharraf, Vajpayee had 'some sort of' convergence on 'some sort...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had "some sort of convergence" on a "phased" solution in Kashmir, which would eventually lead to "some

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan protest to demand regularisation of jobs

Gilgit [PoK] July 24 (ANI): Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are angry as the promises of regularisation of their posts have not been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:53 IST

Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 militants, admits Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a startling revelation that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 IST

US extends support to S Korea, Japan over alleged airspace...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday extended support to both South Korea and Japan over the alleged "airspace incursions" by Chinese and Russian warplanes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:39 IST

There were 40 militant groups operating within Pak, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI) : Addressing US lawmakers here on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that his country had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:29 IST

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare...

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:33 IST

Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 04:20 IST

US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.

Read More
iocl