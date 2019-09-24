MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma speaking to reporters in New York on Monday.
MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma speaking to reporters in New York on Monday.

In veiled dig at China, Modi pitches for avoiding politicisation in UN listings, FATF to combat terror

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:44 IST

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): In a veiled reference to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, while adding that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF should be avoided for the objective to be realised.
Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the UN headquarters in New York.
"The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told reporters at a briefing while quoting Modi.
"The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced," Sarma said.
Modi called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change.
"He said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism," Sarma said.
Sharing India's experiences, Modi said that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terror, extremism and radicalism.
"He suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multi-lateral level. He said India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation in capacity building of friendly countries in this area," Sarma remarked.
Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage. (ANI)

