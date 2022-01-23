INA veterans of Malaysia remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): On the 125th birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian National Army (INA) veterans of Malaysia recalled him and shared their own experiences, training and the impact that Netaji had on their lives.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Sunday remembered late freedom fighter Netaji and shared a first ever documentary of its kind- "At the Altar of India's Freedom' - INA Veterans of Malaysia" on twitter.

1st time ever: INA Veterans of Malaysia on #NetajiSubhasChandraBose



On #Netaji125 watch 'At the Altar of India's Freedom'– Malaysian women/men fight for



Producer @hcikl (when I was High Commissioner to Malaysia) & Director/Creator Choodie Shivaram [?]https://t.co/7sG7b7jtib pic.twitter.com/eYWaoFE6XJ — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 23, 2022



Produced by the Indian High Commission at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the documentary has been created and directed by Choodie Shivaram.

In a documentary, Tirumurti said, the film is an attempt to see Netaji, the Indian National Army and the Rani of Jhansi regiment through the eyes of the Malaysian veterans who fought alongside Netaji.

Late Janaki Bai Fateh Singh, INA Veteran, Rani ki Jhansi Regiment, in a documentary said, "I had occasion to see Netaji for the first time at a public rally in Singapore. He is a dynamic speaker. I was very impressed. Intrigued to see him in real life, it was thrilling. We all went to the camp, girls from all over Malaysia infact, I was a platoon commander."

Young Malaysian men and women, teenagers then; most of them had never seen India and yet put their lives in the line of fire and fought for India's freedom! An extraordinarily moving experience.

Seethapathi, INA Veteran said, "when Netaji came, he announced that the Indian National Army to free Indian Nation, So, we all wanted to go"

Tirumurti noted that the tremendous contribution and sacrifice of the Malaysians for the cost of India's independence has not been adequately documented.

"While India has certainly recognized their extraordinary contribution. There is still a void When it comes to capturing their voices, their struggles and their stories of great courage," Tirumurti added.

The Indian Cultural Center at Kuala Lumpur was renamed as Netaji Subhas Bose, Indian Cultural Center.

"The Indian Cultural Center at Kuala Lumpur was renamed as Netaji SubashBose, Indian Cultural Center. The first Cultural Center to be named after Netaji. the Malaysian veterans, they are in their 90s Now, the youngest one, being 89," Tirumurti added.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. (ANI)