India a secular state, says Indian diaspora during pro CAA rally in US

Washington D.C. [US], Dec 25 (ANI): People of Indian origin held marches in several cities of the United States on Tuesday (local time) in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12.

The demonstration was carried out in various cities of the US including Austin, Raleigh, and Seattle.

It is important to note that Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the CAA, is contesting from Seattle.

Demonstrators held placards along with Indian flags and were seen raising slogans in support of CAA including 'Stop the violence, Stop the hate. India is a secular state'. A placard read: 'NRIs support CAA'.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with Presidential assent on November 12.

The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital. (ANI)

