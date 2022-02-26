India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine

New York [US], February 26 (ANI): India on Friday (local time) abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up".

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Tirumurti said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. Tirumurti also expressed concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine.



"We are also deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine," he said, adding that "the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

"All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward.

Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however, daunting that may appear at this moment," Tirumurti said.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti added. (ANI)

