India, Bangladesh hold bilateral on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina here on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Concluding the #UNGA week by meeting a close neighbor. PM @narendramodi had an excellent meeting with Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina. The leaders took stock of the rapidly expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Indian leader is currently on the last day of his week-long trip to the United States, where he's held back-to-back meetings with world leaders, including his counterparts from Italy and Greece to name a few.

He also met US President Donald Trump twice during his visit, jointly addressing the mega Howdy Modi! event with the former business mogul on Sunday and holding a bilateral on Tuesday. Modi was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Modi also gave his maiden address at the 74th session of the UNGA on Friday after coming to power for a second term. He had previously addressed the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, where he reaffirmed India's support to the fight against climate change. (ANI)