Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New York on Friday. (Photo Credits: MEA Twitter)
India, Bangladesh reiterate zero-tolerance approach against terrorism

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:46 IST

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): India and Bangladesh on Friday reiterated their zero-tolerance approach against terrorism and violent extremism and noted that strong ties in the security sector had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries.
The commitment to act tough on terror was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"The leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries," a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Hasina extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bangladesh, which was accepted by the Prime Minister.
"Bangladesh Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The invitation was accepted by Prime Minister Modi," the statement said.
Earlier, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Concluding the #UNGA week by meeting a close neighbour. PM @narendramodi had an excellent meeting with Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina. The leaders took stock of the rapidly expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship."
Modi has now departed for India, capping off a hectic week-long visit in the US where he held back-to-back meetings with world leaders, including his counterparts from Italy, Greece and Iran to name a few.
He also met US President Donald Trump twice during his visit, jointly addressing the mega 'Howdy Modi' event with the former business mogul on Sunday and holding a bilateral meet on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister was also honoured with the Global Gatekeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Modi also gave his maiden address at the 74th session of the UNGA on Friday after coming to power for a second five-year term. He also participated in several multilateral meetings and addressed the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, where he reaffirmed India's support to the fight against climate change. (ANI)

