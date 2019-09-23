Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York on Monday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Modi addresses UN Climate Action Summit, says right practice more important than preaching

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:28 IST

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): India believes that 'right practice is more than a tonne of preaching,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit here on Monday.

"Need, not greed, has been our guiding principle and therefore, India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue, but also present a practical approach," the PM said.

"We believe the right practice is more than a tonne of preaching. In India, we are going to increase our renewable energy capacity to 175 GW by 2022," he added.

"We are promoting e-mobility in our transport sector. India is also working to considerably increase the bio-fuel blended in petrol and diesel. We have given gas connections for clean cooking to 115 million families," the Prime Minister also said.

Monday's summit also saw an impassioned speech by Swedish youth environment activist Greta Thunberg, who called for immediate action against climate change.

The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip, during which he is scheduled to speak the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

The close bond between the US and India was brought to the fore during the massive Howdy Modi! event which was thrown in honour of the Prime Minister in Houston on Sunday. US President Donald Trump was also present at the do and highlighted the strong, personal relationship he shares with Modi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:58 IST

Time for talking is over, world needs to act now: PM Modi on...

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): The time for talking over the need to protect the climate is over, and the world needs to begin acting now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, while asserting that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:25 IST

UN: Modi invites member-states to join Coalition for Disaster...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the UN Climate Action Summit here asked member-states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure which is being launched by India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:24 IST

All countries should aim for carbon-neutral world by 2050: UN...

New York (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Secretary-General of United Nations Antonio Guterres on Monday urged all countries to aim for a carbon-neutral world by 2050 and thanked the young generation for changing the way the question of climate change is being handled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:02 IST

Boris Johnson, the 'Foreign Minister' of UK - Well, that's what...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Pakistan's envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi still believes that Boris Johnson is the Foreign Minister of UK even as he's ascended the career leader to lead Britain as its Prime Minister.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Pak committed biggest blunder by joining US in its war on terror...

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Pakistan committed one of the biggest blunders by joining the United States in its war on terrorism in the aftermath of 9/11 terror attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:34 IST

Taliban delegation meets China's special envoy for Afghanistan

Beijing [China], Sept 23 (ANI): A Taliban delegation met China's special representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun in Beijing to discuss peace efforts in the war-torn country, the insurgent group said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:33 IST

Funeral held for 'dead' glacier in Switzerland

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 250 people hiked up to the Pizol Glacier in the Glarus Alps to hold a funeral for the ice sheet which is disappearing due to global warming.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Modi, Trump joint address is testimony that Kashmir will...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint address with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event is a testimony that Kashmir will flourish in the coming days, BJP spokesperson Khalid Jehangir said here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

17 UAE companies confirm investment in India's infrastructure in...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 23 (WAM/ANI): Seventeen UAE companies have confirmed their investment in India's infrastructure sector in the last 12 months, an Indian minister has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:16 IST

40 people killed in Afgan special forces attack in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed on Monday in an airstrike and ground assault by Afghan special forces in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:55 IST

UK-flagged oil tanker Steno Impero is free to leave: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Sept 23 (ANI): Two months after UK-flagged tanker was seized, Iran on Monday said the Steno Impero is free to leave as all necessary legal procedures have been completed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:23 IST

UK: 'Controlled explosion' on suspicious package carried out at...

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): A team of bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said.

Read More
iocl