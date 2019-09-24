MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan addressing the CICA lnformal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs in New York on Monday
India calls for early conclusion of Comprehensive Convention on Intl Terrorism at CICA meet

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:06 IST

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Monday sought support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism during the CICA informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs here.
The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) meeting was attended by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
"Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of CICA and others. It's sustained through financial, political and moral support of some states," the MoS said.
"Organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are engaged in maintaining the integrity of the international financial system in Asia for combating terror financing. Members of CICA must continue to support the FATF in its endeavours," he added.
"We also seek your support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as proposed by India," Muraleedharan stated.
The MoS also said that India supports a rule-based order in Asia.
"The situation in Afghanistan is a matter of concern. Restoration of normalcy in Afghanistan through a legitimate democratic process is essential for the long-term stability of Afghanistan and the region. India has stood resolutely behind the Government and people of Afghanistan and has supported development of Afghanistan despite many impediments," he said.
He reiterated that India has consistently supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled peace process.
"As a responsible nation of the region, India has deployed its naval ships in the Gulf, alongside other nations, to ensure that there is no interruption in trade and movement of ships. We are hopeful that we will be able to prevent any escalation in the situation into a conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the MoS also said while highlighting that there are growing concerns over the situation in the Gulf region.
"India supports inclusive and consensus-based multilateral cooperation. India's policies of Think West, Act East, Security and Growth for All, and its vision of Indo-Pacific are a reflection of our commitment to partner with countries of Asia in our collective endeavour to make the 21st century a century of Asia," Muraleedharan lastly added before concluding. (ANI)

