India calls for probe into chemical weapons, cautions UNSC on dangers of WMD falling into hands of terrorists

New York [US], March 5 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons and also urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra said that the activities of terrorists, especially ISIS, have increased in the region and, hence, the Council must remain "cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups".

India at the UNSC urged the countries not to link humanitarian and development assistance with politics.

While reiterating India's emphasis on the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons, Ravindra called on the Council to remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

"Terrorist activities, especially ISIS, have increased in the region. We call for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people," he said.

He also pointed out that India has contributed to the return of normalcy and rebuilding of Syria through humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

"India has provided USD 1 million to the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. Continued cooperation between Syria and the OPCW Technical Secretariat is critical for the early resolution of all outstanding issues," he said.

Hope that the consultations between Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian authorities will help in addressing the reported gaps and inconsistencies, India said at the UNSC. (ANI)