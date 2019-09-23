India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can change: PM Modi

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Addressing a mega-event at NRG stadium in Texas, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome by the Indian-American community.

"Today India is challenging the mindset of some people who believe that nothing can change. Now we are aiming high and we are achieving greats heights," Modi said.

Modi said that the energy at the stadium reflects the increasing Synergy between India and the United States.

For centuries our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, he said, adding that the diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy.

"Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society," he said.

The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements. (ANI)