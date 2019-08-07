'India didn't inform/consult US before scrapping Article 370'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday refuted reports which said the Indian government informed/consulted it before taking the decision to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department posted on Twitter.



Recent media reports had suggested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had apparently informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of New Delhi's impending moves when the two met in Bangkok last week.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstaining. (ANI)

