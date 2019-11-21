The event was attended by several diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.
The event was attended by several diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

'India for Humanity' event organised at US Capitol to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:14 IST

Washington [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy and Jaipur Foot USA on Wednesday organised a special event pegged as 'India for Humanity - Jaipur Foot' at the US Capitol building.
The event was attended by several diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora. Ambassador of India to the United States, Harshvardhan Shringla, addressed the gathering and talked about how the 'India for Humanity- Jaipur Foot' initiative focuses on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of compassion, caring and service to humanity, and India's contribution to a series of artificial limb fitment camps in a number of countries by the iconic Jaipur Foot from the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).
Speaking to ANI the Indian ambassador further said: "We had a unique event today to commemorate India for humanity initiative. This also coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Jaipur Foot is doing extraordinary work not just in India and all over the world as we know they till date provided 1.8 million limbs for amputees. It was thought that Mahatma Gandhi's selfless dedication was a cause of humanity and this occasion should also provide momentum to this Jaipur foot initiative,"
Shringla said that many ambassadors of various countries have appreciated India's contribution to the cause of humanity. "As a result, MEA has supported the Jaipur foot initiative in many countries. Many ambassadors were also here this evening and all of them appreciated India's contribution to the cause of Humanity."
Jaipur Foot USA Founder Chairman Prem Bhandari said that through the event at Capitol Hill, Jaipur Foot USA intends to spread awareness and reach out to the American lawmakers and extend its hand of cooperation and partnership to provide the artificial limbs to those in need in the US.
Founded in 1975, BMVSS is the world's largest organization that has helped in rehabilitating over 1.78 million disabled in India and in 27 countries across the world. BMVSS provides its assistance, including artificial limbs, calipers and other aids and appliances totally free of charge without any geographical, gender or community bias. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:24 IST

Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM today

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the new prime minister of the island nation on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:22 IST

Britain Prince Andrew quits from royal duties amidst Epstein backlash

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Britain's Prince Andrew on Wednesday announced that he is quitting from the royal duties following controversy over his "ill-judged" association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:53 IST

US Congress passes Hong Kong human rights bill

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) passed a pair of bills related to Hong Kong, a move that is likely to deteriorate already strained ties between US and China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:29 IST

'BIMSTEC constitutes unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia'

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical & Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) constitutes a unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:20 IST

'Quid pro quo" did take place: US ambassador to EU tells House...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union on Wednesday (local time) told the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump that "a quid pro quo" with Ukraine did take place.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:59 IST

Israel: Blue and White leader Benny Gantz concedes failure to...

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 21 (ANI): Israel seemed to be headed for the third round of election under a year as the Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday night informed President Reuven Rivlin that he had failed to form a governing coalition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:45 IST

China summons US embassy official over Senate passing of Hong...

Beijing [China], Nov 21 (ANI): Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Wednesday summoned William Klein, acting charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in China, to lodge "stern representations and strong protest" against U.S. Senate's passing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019,

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:45 IST

Russia, China to present plan on easing tensions on Korean...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and China will submit a new plan of action on resolving tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:28 IST

EAM meets Bulgaria Deputy PM, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and current Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:36 IST

US approves sale of 13 Naval guns worth $1 billion to India

Washington D.C. [India], Nov 21 (ANI): United States has approved the sale of 13 MK45 Naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.0210 billion to India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:34 IST

Stand with Modi as he works to bring peace, unite J-K people...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): US Congressman Pete Olson has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is working to bring peace in the region and unite the people of "Jammu and Kashmir with the greater Indian community."

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:33 IST

Abrogation of Art 370 gave J-K people same rights as other...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): US Congressman Pete Olson praised India for the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir saying that for 70 years, the "temporary" provision forced people there to live under different laws than all other Indians.

Read More
iocl