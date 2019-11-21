'India for Humanity' event organised at US Capitol to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Washington [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy and Jaipur Foot USA on Wednesday organised a special event pegged as 'India for Humanity - Jaipur Foot' at the US Capitol building.

The event was attended by several diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora. Ambassador of India to the United States, Harshvardhan Shringla, addressed the gathering and talked about how the 'India for Humanity- Jaipur Foot' initiative focuses on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of compassion, caring and service to humanity, and India's contribution to a series of artificial limb fitment camps in a number of countries by the iconic Jaipur Foot from the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Speaking to ANI the Indian ambassador further said: "We had a unique event today to commemorate India for humanity initiative. This also coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Jaipur Foot is doing extraordinary work not just in India and all over the world as we know they till date provided 1.8 million limbs for amputees. It was thought that Mahatma Gandhi's selfless dedication was a cause of humanity and this occasion should also provide momentum to this Jaipur foot initiative,"

Shringla said that many ambassadors of various countries have appreciated India's contribution to the cause of humanity. "As a result, MEA has supported the Jaipur foot initiative in many countries. Many ambassadors were also here this evening and all of them appreciated India's contribution to the cause of Humanity."

Jaipur Foot USA Founder Chairman Prem Bhandari said that through the event at Capitol Hill, Jaipur Foot USA intends to spread awareness and reach out to the American lawmakers and extend its hand of cooperation and partnership to provide the artificial limbs to those in need in the US.

Founded in 1975, BMVSS is the world's largest organization that has helped in rehabilitating over 1.78 million disabled in India and in 27 countries across the world. BMVSS provides its assistance, including artificial limbs, calipers and other aids and appliances totally free of charge without any geographical, gender or community bias. (ANI)

