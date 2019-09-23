Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

India has a true friend in White House: Modi to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:48 IST

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.
The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.
"This is extraordinary, this unprecedented. We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in America's future and a strong resolve to 'Make America Great Again'," Modi told the 50,000-strong crowd, with a smiling Trump standing beside him.
"We in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump, 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear," he said, referring to a viral video from 2016 where Trump can be heard saying the slogan.
"From CEO to Commander-in-Chief, from board rooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," the Indian leader added.
Modi was given the key to Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he reached the venue on Sunday.
A bipartisan congressional delegation welcomed the leader on stage, with the crowd chanting "Modi! Modi!". He won hearts by bowing to the gathered Indian-American community, which roared with appreciation in return. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:47 IST

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:38 IST

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever b

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:24 IST

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:02 IST

India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:52 IST

'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:41 IST

India, US committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump at...

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): India and the US are committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism and to protect innocent civilians, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:17 IST

Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:15 IST

PM welcomes US Pres for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Houston [USA], Sept 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Read More
iocl