India holds bilaterals with Niger, Italy in New York

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Monday held bilaterals with Italy and Niger here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his "friend", the President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Intensifying bilateral cooperation in the areas of solar energy, agriculture and counter-terrorism was the main focus of discussion, said Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"PM @narendramodi met Italian President @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low-cost production, and cooperation in defence sector," Kumar tweeted.

Modi has held a string of engagements since arriving in the United States, including attending the Howdy Modi! event in Houston and addressing the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, amongst other things. (ANI)