India at UN marks World Bicycle Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:28 IST

New York [United States], June 04 (ANI): India joined the United Nations initiative to acknowledge "uniqueness, longevity, and versatility" of the bicycle on the occasion of World Bicycle day.
India Ambassador to UN, Syed Akbarrudin on Monday shared a video on his Twitter handle.
"Bicycles Breakthrough Barriers Team @IndiaUNNewYork is 1st to cycle together @UN to observe," he captioned the video.
In the video, India officials including Ambassador Akbarrudin were seen bicycling outside the United Nations headquarters.


Launched by the UN in 2018, this is the second year of the World Bicycle day celebration.
UN Headquarters in New York marked the day with a special outdoor event, which General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa observed comes "at a crucial time" as there are only 11 years left "to avoid the worst impacts of climate change".
While addressing a commemorative event, Garces said that bicycles can make a huge and crucial contribution, "from reducing transport emissions and road deaths to tackling obesity and noncommunicable diseases, improving rural connectivity and empowering women and girls."
Indian Ambassador to Madagascar too bicycled his way to work to highlight the importance of bicycling in fighting air pollution and climate change on one hand and on keeping fit and improving health on the other hand.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said-- "I have always wanted to come to the office on a bicycle or an electric car whenever possible. As Gandhi Ji said-- "we must be the change we want to see in the world", I want to be that change as an Ambassador of India. I also want to see that the Embassy of India in Madagascar is completely powered by solar power soon."
In India too, people gathered at India Gate in the national capital to celebrate smart cycling in a rally organised by Niti Aayog and Hero Cycles.
Many lawmakers too including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, use bicycles to spread awareness. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:55 IST

iocl