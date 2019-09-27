India, Japan, US hold talks on maritime security, connectivity in Indo-Pacific region

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): India, Japan and the United States on Thursday (local time) held talks on maritime security and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, and Japanese politician Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Positive meeting with @MarisePayne, @DrSJaishankar, and @moteging. We discussed our shared interest in building a free and open #IndoPacific, denuclearization of #NorthKorea, and joint efforts to promote regional stability," Pompeo wrote on Twitter after the talks.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary of the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), Alice Wells, tweeted, "Thrilled to join @SecPompeo and foreign ministers of #Australia, #India, and #Japan to deepen our partnership on connectivity, maritime security, and cyber in the #IndoPacific."

The meeting took place on the margins of the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The trio is expected to meet once again on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in November. (ANI)

