India joins US, UK in condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launch

New York [US], October 7 (ANI): Joining the US, France and the UK, India also strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan and its seven other ballistic missile launches conducted since September 25.

These launches violate multiple Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to not only the region but to the entire international community, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN Security Council stakeout on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's ballistic missile launches, as quoted by a joint statement.

The 15-member Council met on Wednesday after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday that soared over Japan for the first time in five years and prompted a warning for residents there to take cover.

North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan, after which Tokyo urged residents to evacuate to shelters.

"The US and those who have joined me at the podium today remain committed to diplomacy and continue to call on the DPRK to return to dialogue. But we will not stay silent as the DPRK works to undermine the global nonproliferation regime and threaten the international community," US envoy said.



She also said that the intentions of the DPRK become clear in April and September when its leader indicated an effort to accelerate the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and even alluded to the pre-emptive use of nuclear forces.

"We call on all UN Member States, especially Council members, to join us in condemning this reckless behaviour and in urging the DPRK to abandon in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner its unlawful weapons programs and engage in diplomacy toward denuclearization. We also recall the Council's decision in Resolution 2397 referring to further significant measures," Greenfield said.

Earlier, in the UN, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj also condemned the missile test and said that these moves affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.

"India would also like to reiterate the importance of addressing the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in our region. These linkages have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region including India. We hence, reiterate our continued support for denuclearisation towards peace and security in the Korean peninsula," Kamboj said.

She also reminded the council about the problems that the "global south" has to go through.

"It is, therefore, important to continue to make all efforts to maintain peace and security."

The DPRK has now launched over 35 ballistic missiles this year alone, as per the joint statement. (ANI)

