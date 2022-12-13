India lauds International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for contribution to fight against impunity

New York [US], December 13 (ANI): India supports the work of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and appreciates its contribution to the fight against impunity, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said. Addressing a United Nations Security Council debate on International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Kamboj stressed that the mechanism should continue to work in remaining residual functions, including protecting victims and witnesses.

Ruchira Kamboj urged the mechanism to track the remaining fugitives of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, extending assistance to national jurisdictions and managing the archives of the ad hoc Tribunals and the Mechanism. During the UNSC debate, Kamboj stressed on the importance of cooperation between the mechanism and the concerned member states to address legal and logistical challenges.

"India supports the work of the Mechanism and appreciates its contribution to the fight against impunity," Ruchira Kamboj said in the UNSC debate.



"We reiterate the importance of implementation of the mandate by the mechanism strictly in accordance with the principles of justice, impartiality and fairness. It is our collective responsibility to seek justice for victims," she added.

In her address, Ruchira Kamboj stressed that India looks forward to an early resolution of the impasse posed in the context of acquitted and released persons moved to Niger. Kamboj called it a "humanitarian issue" which she stressed needs to be addressed with urgency and sensitivity. She stated that India has taken note of the progress made by the mechanism in the trial proceedings in the Kabuga case and in the appeal proceedings in the Stanisic and Simatovic case.

Kamboj also spoke about the judgement Fatuma et al. case and the termination of proceedings against Protais Mpiranya after his death. She noted that Mechanism is now left with only two main cases relating to its core mandate. She said that India is delighted to witness a female judge heading the mechanism and emphasised that their country believes in gender equality with full expression and participation of women in public life and our socio-economic and political discourse.

Furthermore, Ruchira Kamboj lauded outgoing President Judge Carmel Agius for his able stewardship, despite facing challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. She hoped the mechanism will very soon complete the transition from an operational court to a truly residual institution. (ANI)

