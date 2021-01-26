India launched vaccine drives during pandemic, some countries continue to foment terror, says envoy Nagaraj Naidu at UN

New York [US], January 26 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, countries like India have launched vaccination drives and are assisting others while at the same time, there are countries that continue to foment terror and undertake disinformation campaigns, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said on Tuesday.

Without naming Pakistan, the Indian envoy said, "These globally recognised state sponsors of terrorism have used the pandemic to ramp up recruitment and infiltration activity to spread the venom of terror. The international community needs to hold them accountable for their actions."

"While countries like India have launched vaccination drives and are assisting others during the pandemic, there are countries which continue to foment terror and indulge in hate speech and widespread disinformation campaigns," said Naidu.

Talking about its vaccine initiative, the Indian envoy said, "As the largest vaccine-producing country in the world, we are fulfilling our commitment to make our vaccine production and delivery available for the benefit of the entire humanity. Two vaccines have already been granted approval for emergency use in India. We plan to vaccinate about 300 million citizens in the first six months."

Elaborating on India's vaccine grant assistance, Naidu said, "We have already airlifted more than 6 million doses to nine countries in Phase-1 as grant assistance. Contractual supplies to various countries are also being undertaken in a phased manner. We will also gradually supply to the COVAX facility of the WHO."

"India has also assisted more than 150 countries through urgent health and medical supplies. We have pledged USD 15 million for GAVI and operationalised the COVID-19 emergency fund for our neighbours with an initial contribution of USD N10 million. In the spirit of South-South cooperation, through the USD 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund, we have responded to member states' requests for COVID-19 related assistance," he added. (ANI)