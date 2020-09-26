India one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi at UNGA

New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 26 (ANI): In his address to the UN General Assembly's general debate on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined how the world's largest democracy has moved forward with the vision of a "Self-reliant India" along with paying more attention to the health of women in the country by providing them Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks.

"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a "Self-reliant India". A Self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the Global Economy. Today, it is also being ensured that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes and initiatives to every citizen of the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing the general debate of 75th United Nations General Assembly, he added, "India is one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks," further highlighting the progress made in regard to the rights of members belonging to the transgender community. "In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms."



Prime Minister Modi further told the assembly that about 600 million people have been freed from open defecation and 500 million people have been provided free access to healthcare.

"Following the mantra of Reform-Perform-Transform, India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens," he said.

"In just about 4-5 years, 600 million people have been freed from open defecation. This was not an easy task. But India has achieved it. Within just about 2-3 years, more than 500 million people have been provided access to free health care services. This again was not an easy task," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic. (ANI)

