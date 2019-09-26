US President Donald Trump at White House press briefing
US President Donald Trump at White House press briefing

India-Pak at very serious odds over Kashmir, I'll do whatever I can: Trump

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that both India and Pakistan are at "very serious odds" over Kashmir right now and assured that he would do "whatever he can" to settle the issue between the two neighbouring countries.
"With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. I offered whether it is arbitration or mediation, or whatever it has to be I'll do whatever I can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better," the president told reporters during a briefing at the White House.
On Monday, Trump once again offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The president had said he is "ready, willing, and able" to meditate on the Kashmir matter if India and Pakistan want him to do so.
"If I can help, I would certainly do that. It will be dependent on both of these gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan)," Trump had said in response to a question on whether he will offer to mediate on the issue of Kashmir.
"One without the other does not work, if you want to do the mediation or if you want to do the arbitration. But I would certainly want to help if both India and Pakistan would want to do that. It's a complex issue, but if both want it, I would be willing to do that," he had added.
A similar statement was made by the US President in the presence of Khan at a joint press conference during the latter's visit to Washington in July.
Meanwhile, during his meeting with the president, a day after Trump held bilateral talks with Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is not shying away from talks with Pakistan and has urged it to take concrete steps to tackle terrorism but they have not made any efforts to combat the menace.
New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that dialogue with Pakistan will not be initiated until it takes concrete action against terror emanating from its soil.
Putting forward his perspective on terrorism, Modi had further underscored to Trump that 42,000 lives have been lost to terror attacks in the last 30 years and that it is imperative for the international community to join the fight against terror, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who divulged the details during a press briefing here after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
Tensions between India and Pakistan soared following New Delhi's decisions to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories (UTs). Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in the aftermath of the move.
India has maintained that its constitutional decisions on Kashmir is its internal matter -- a stance that has been supported by many countries around the world. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:46 IST

China to conduct giant military parade on Oct 1 to celebrate...

Beijing [China], Sep 26 (ANI): China will put on a massive parade of its most advanced weapons next week in a display of its indigenous military capabilities to commemorate its National Day, the Defence Ministry has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

India extends $150 million line of credit to CARICOM nations for...

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday (local time) extended a grant of USD 150 million as Line of Credit to the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) for climate conservation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 03:42 IST

Mehul Choksi will be extradited: Antigua PM

New York (US), Sept 26 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) assured that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be extradited after he exhausts all his appeals in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:44 IST

Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Day' on Friday

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): The federal government has announced that the entire nation will observe Friday (September 27) as 'Kashmir Day' to express solidarity with the people of the valley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:39 IST

PM Modi chairs meeting with CARICOM nations on UNGA margins in New York

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) chaired a meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:24 IST

Iran must earn the respect it wants: USA

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Iran must earn the respect that it wants from the world, said US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:59 IST

US sanctions Chinese entities, its officials for importing Iranian oil

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions targetting some Chinese entities and its officials for "knowingly" transporting oil from Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:53 IST

Bomb blast injures 3, including 2 policemen, in Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): At least three people, two policemen and one passerby, were received severe injuries as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta, capital of the provincial city of Balochistan, on late Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:41 IST

'Trump repeatedly urges Ukrainian counterpart to investigate...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump repeatedly urged his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his 2020 political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a phone call, on July 25, according to a transcript of the conversation released by the White Hou

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:40 IST

India urges countries to expedite adoption of Comprehensive...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday called upon all the countries to work together to expedite the adoption of the draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) without any further delay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:40 IST

Modi holds meetings with business leaders in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with CEOs of companies like Boeing Defence, Shell and Bank of America on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here.

Read More
iocl