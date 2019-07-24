Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

India, Pak can reduce poverty by trading with each other, says Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:07 IST

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India and his country can reduce poverty by trading with each other.
He made the comments while in conversation with Nancy Lindborg, the President of the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington during his three-day visit.
"Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours," Khan said.
He further said that he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he comes "one step towards us, we will go two steps towards you -- because the biggest problem India and Pakistan face is poverty. The best way we can reduce poverty is if we start trading with each other."
India has maintained that Pakistan first has to stop cross-border terrorism for talks to take place. India has lost scores of personnel due to cross-border terrorism.
In February, about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
India's intense diplomatic efforts bore fruit when the Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar was blacklisted as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council on May 1. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:55 IST

Musharraf, Vajpayee had 'some sort of' convergence on 'some sort...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had "some sort of convergence" on a "phased" solution in Kashmir, which would eventually lead to "some

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan protest to demand regularisation of jobs

Gilgit [PoK] July 24 (ANI): Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are angry as the promises of regularisation of their posts have not been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:53 IST

Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 militants, admits Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a startling revelation that his country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants "who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 IST

US extends support to S Korea, Japan over alleged airspace...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday extended support to both South Korea and Japan over the alleged "airspace incursions" by Chinese and Russian warplanes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:39 IST

There were 40 militant groups operating within Pak, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI) : Addressing US lawmakers here on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that his country had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:29 IST

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare...

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:33 IST

Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 04:20 IST

US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 03:36 IST

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Rome [Italy], July 24 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will work with newly elected Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and to assure that the United Kingdom remains as "important and reliable partner of the European Union"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 02:00 IST

Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that people like him that why they are calling new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Britain Trump"

Read More
iocl