India pays USD 29.9 million in UN regular budget assessments for 2022

New York [US], January 25 (ANI): India has paid 29.9 million US dollars in United Nations regular budget assessments for the year 2022.

"#India proud to pay again in full! India joins the 2022 Honour Roll of 24 Member States out of 193 that have paid their @UN Regular Budget Assessments in full," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.





"The following 24 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period specified in Financial Regulation 3.5 (by 9 February 2022)," an attachment linked to the Tweet read.

As of January 21, 2022, 24 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full. (ANI)

