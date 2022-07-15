India reaffirms its unflinching support to the people of Colombia at UNSC

New York [US], July 15 (ANI): India on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering support to Colombia and also urged the international community to continue to support the government and people of Colombia in their journey to sustain peace at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Colombia.

"The peace process in Columbia continues to be a source of inspiration to the world, the international community needs to continue to support the government and people of Columbia in their journey to consolidate & sustain peace," India's Permanent Mission to UN, Pratik Mathur said.

The recent release of the final report of the truth commission highlighted a major watershed in the modern history of Columbia, he said stressing that the peace process in Columbia continues to be a source of inspiration to the world.



Calling out the international community to continue to support the government and people of Columbia in their journey to sustain peace, Pratik Mathur said that the final report of the truth commission will contribute to building a more peaceful, secure & prosperous future for all Colombians.

India also reiterated the call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions on Tuesday.

"While cross-border operations are predictable and important, they cannot continue to exist in perpetuity. Concrete steps need to be taken to address the hurdles that are obstructing the functioning of cross-line operations," India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador R. Ravindra said.

Moreover, India also expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine on Monday and called for a cessation of all hostilities while backing efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Kyiv and Moscow.(ANI)

