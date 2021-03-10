India remains committed to supporting Sudan's transitional government: India's envoy to UN

New York [US], March 10 (ANI): India remains committed to supporting all efforts of Sudan's government towards a successful transition, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said on Tuesday (local time).

Speaking at the UNSC briefing/consultations on the report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, the Indian envoy said that Sudan continues to make progress in its democratic transition.

"India remains committed to supporting all efforts of the Transitional Government of Sudan towards a successful transition. In this context, we have bilaterally implemented 49 projects in sectors of energy, transport and agro-industry in Sudan through concessional lines of credit worth USD 612 million," the envoy said.

He also said that the measures taken to implement the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), including expanding the Sovereign Council; establishing 'the Council of Partners in the Transitional Period' and formation of the new cabinet to include JPA signatories "are steps in the right direction."

"The removal of Sudan from the US List of State Sponsors of Terrorism is another important milestone in the transition process, as is the normalization of bilateral relations with Israel. We welcome these positive developments," Tirumurti said.

The Indian envoy said that an early formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and establishment of Commissions will be important adding that "it is imperative for the international community, particularly the UN, AU (African Union) and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) to support national efforts and extend all possible help to Sudan in the implementation of JPA."

The inter-communal violence in Darfur in the last few months demonstrates the complex challenges faced by the Transitional Government, he said adding that New Delhi commends efforts to bring the situation back to normalcy in Darfur.

"We welcome the formulation of a National Plan for Civilian Protection and the announcement of 12,000 member protection force that is currently in the process of deployment in Darfur. We also call on armed movements which remain outside of the peace process to join the negotiating table," he added.

The envoy said more than 290 scholarships have been extended annually for capacity building under the ITEC and other scholarship programmes. Most recently, India delivered 100 MT of food supplies through a naval ship last November as humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

He further stated that India has also facilitated the supply of 8,20,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID 19 vaccines to Sudan under the COVAX facility. "Further, we are in the process of delivering 10 MT of life-saving drugs to Sudan in coming weeks as a part of our bilateral humanitarian assistance programme," Tirumurti said.

"India remains committed to the all-around progress and inclusive development of Sudan," he said. (ANI)