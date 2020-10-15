India slams Pakistan over `rant' at Commonwealth meet, says it is hosts largest number of terrorists proscribed by UN

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for misusing the 20th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) to pursue its "own bigoted and ill-conceived agenda."

Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) said in his statement delivered at the 20th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting referred to Pakistan as "a globally acknowledged promoter of state-sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the same".

"When we heard them rant about a South Asian state, we were left wondering why it was describing itself? And not surprisingly it came from a globally acknowledged promoter of state-sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the same. We heard it from a country that brought genocide to South Asia 49 years back when it killed its own people," he said.

The remarks came after Pakistan, without naming any country said, "While the world remains preoccupied with a pandemic, a state in South Asia is targeting its religious minority groups in order to foment division and hatred amongst community groups."

Swarup, who also did not name Pakistan, said it hosts the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations.

"This is also the same country that has the dubious distinction of becoming synonymous with the phrase epicenter of terrorism and hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations," he said.

Referring to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, he also said that the neighbouring country will have to vacate areas illegally occupied by it sooner or later.

"The only dispute left in what it alleged today as a disputed territory is its own illegal occupation of certain parts, which sooner or later, it would have to vacate," he said.

Swarup said it was unfortunate that today's Commonwealth Meeting "was misused by one of our South Asian member states to pursue its own bigoted, ill-conceived, narrow, and unilateral agenda on a multilateral platform".

The Indian diplomat also called out Islamabad's hypocrisy saying that "for such a country to hypocritically preach about religious minority groups elsewhere while trampling itself upon the rights of its own indigenous minorities, was indeed most regrettable, and blatant misuse of this august platform." (ANI)