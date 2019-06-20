India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin speaking at an open debate on situation in Afghanistan. (Photo/ANI)
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin speaking at an open debate on situation in Afghanistan. (Photo/ANI)

India supports Afghan-led inclusive peace process: Syed Akbaruddin

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:59 IST

New York [US] Jun 20 (ANI): While Afghanistan gears up to have its fourth Presidential elections in September this year, India has reiterated its support for an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled" inclusive peace and reconciliation process in the war-torn country.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin speaking at an open debate on the situation in Afghanistan at United Nations Security Council said on Wednesday that India stands committed to support the peace process, which promotes and protects unity, sovereignty, democracy, inclusiveness and prosperity of the country.
Akbaruddin said that while the country may be perceived as a "threat of transnational terrorism," it is the people of Afghanistan who have long been its victims.
"While there may be perceptions of threats of transnational terrorism from Afghanistan, in reality, it is the Afghan people who have been, for long, victims of transnational terrorism," said Akbaruddin.
Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the various terrorist organisation, including the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS). In his address, Akbaruddin stressed that the "sanctuaries and safe havens provided to" these terror networks need to be addressed for genuine and sustainable peace in the region.
"As the way forward is chalked out, we cannot ignore that groups enjoying support and safe havens carry out violent and terrorist activities from across borders. They cannot be allowed to negotiate from a place of advantage," said Akbaruddin
"The sanctuaries and safe havens provided to terror networks have to be addressed for genuine and sustainable peace. The terrorist activities of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Da'esh, as well as Al Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, need to end," he added.
The war-torn nation is scheduled to undergo three elections--presidential, the provincial councils and the Ghazni parliamentary elections--simultaneously on September 28.
"By all accounts, this is a crucial year for Afghanistan. While Afghanistan gears up to have its fourth Presidential elections later this year, all of us need to be mindful of the gains that the Afghan people have made in the last 18 years.
"They have strengthened democracy in their country; established a constitutional order; uplifted the status of women; protected the status of minorities and youth; built a strong army and sturdy security forces; and created stronger regional links.
The Ambassador stressed that India will continue to assist the people of Afghanistan in "fulfilling their desire for a peaceful country, which can focus on development and build on the gains in their journey towards greater prosperity and higher achievements"
"The conduct of transparent, credible and timely Presidential elections during the year will assist in this endeavour," he said.
Akbaruddin referred to the concluding communique of the Loya Jirga, convened by President Ghani on April 29, which called amongst other things for a ceasefire, talks without pre-conditions, a Taliban office to be opened in Afghanistan, a responsible withdrawal of international forces, the formation of an inclusive negotiating team, continued support from the international community, and the preservation of human rights, particularly women's rights.
"These provisions, agreed to by the Afghan people, have been long standing and are supported strongly by several countries in the region," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:35 IST

Khashoggi's killers will pay the price, says Turkish President

Istanbul [Turkey], Jun 20 (ANI): Shortly upon the release of a UN report regarding Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that late journalist's killers "will pay the price."

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:22 IST

Direct flight launched between India, Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Giving a special boost to tourism between the two nations, a direct flight from Kolkata to Hanoi is set to start from October 3rd, according to Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:47 IST

Egypt to chair meeting on Sudanese crisis in Adis Ababa today

Cairo [Egypt], Jun 20 (ANI): Egypt is all set to chair a meeting of foreign ministers from African nations on the Sudanese crisis in Ethiopia's Adis Ababa on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:07 IST

Vietnam reaffirms support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for India's bid for permanent membership at the UN Security Council.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:16 IST

Preparations underway as Maduro set to visit Russia: Venezuelan diplomat

Ufa [Russia], Jun 20 (ANI): Preparations for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia are underway, according to the Latin American nation's Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:13 IST

USA: Prosecutors find 'cult' leader guilty on multiple charges,...

New York [USA], Jun 20 (ANI): Prosecutors in New York on Wednesday found the leader of an alleged "sex cult," Keith Raniere, guilty on seven charges including sex trafficking.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 01:14 IST

White House area on lockdown, one held by Secret Services

Washington [USA], Jun 20 (ANI): The US Secret Services have put the White House area on lockdown after an individual "dropped a backpack" and "attempted to jump a bike rack" near the estate on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Search operation underway for 2nd day in Nepal's Karnali river

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 19 (ANI): A search operation for a jeep that plunged into the Karnali River in Humla district here a day before, entered its second day on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:29 IST

US Army recovers finger prints from Japanese oil tanker attacked in Oman

Dubai [UAE], Jun 19 (ANI): The US Navy on Wednesday said it has collected biometric information including fingerprints from the body of one of two oil tankers that were attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:14 IST

4 suspects face murder charges in MH17 plane crash

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Jun 19 (ANI): Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday said that four people are likely to be charged with murder and causing the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 five years ago, with the trial due to start next March in the Netherlands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:51 IST

Imran Khan trolled for confusing Rabindranath Tagore's quote...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was rigorously trolled by the Twitterati after he posted a quote by Rabindranath Tagore on his official Twitter account, but attributed it to one of Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:13 IST

Massive protest in Kathmandu against controversial Guthi Bill

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 19 (ANI): Thousands of protestors took to streets here on Wednesday demanding the government to scrap the controversial "Guthi Bill" which, they said, is against the cultural heritage of the Himalayan nation.

Read More
iocl