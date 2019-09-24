Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressing the high-level meeting on universal health coverage in New York on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressing the high-level meeting on universal health coverage in New York on Monday.

India to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:39 IST

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): India has set the goal of eradicating the Tuberculosis by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its sustainable development goals.
Addressing the high-level meeting on universal health coverage, Modi said, "Under the sustainable development goals, the deadline to eradicate the tuberculosis is 2030. In India, we have set this target under 2025. I am fully confident that we will be able to achieve this target."
PM Modi said India's efforts on affordable healthcare are not limited to just its own boundaries.
"We have helped to provide access to affordable healthcare through telemedicine to many countries, especially the African countries and we will continue to do the same in the future too", he said
Modi highlighted four pillars of healthcare which are currently being focused on in India, namely, preventive healthcare with the focus on Yoga, Ayurveda, fitness, and immunization; affordable healthcare; improvement in supply-side and mission mode intervention.
"We have given special emphasis on Yoga, Ayurveda, and fitness. We are building more than 1.25 lakh wellness centres. It is helping to control lifestyle diseases like diabetes, depression," the Prime Minister added at the event.
He also outlined India's latest ban on e-cigarettes at the meeting. "The craze of e-cigarettes is a matter of concern. To save the young generation from this problem, India has banned e-cigarettes," Modi stated.
"We implemented the world's largest health assurance scheme - Ayushman Bharat Yojana under which 500 million poor are being given free health benefits up to Rs 5,00,000 every year. In the last 1 year, 4.5 million people were benefitted," the leader also said.
Interestingly, Modi's address at the high-level meeting coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which was launched by the Prime Minister on the very same day last year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:07 IST

There's always a solution: Trump on Kashmir

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that there's always a solution when asked about Kashmir here during a presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:06 IST

India calls for early conclusion of Comprehensive Convention on...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Monday sought support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism during the CICA informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:37 IST

On UN sidelines, Jaishankar meets Iran, Ivory Coast Foreign Ministers

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Iran and Ivory Coast on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly here and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:32 IST

Geneva: Pak's Ahmadiyya Muslims allege persecution, demand...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 24 (ANI): The members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community from Pakistan have alleged persecution and demanded justice during a side event organised on the margins the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:54 IST

Modi interacts with German chancellor, Bhutan PM in New York

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of his UN engagements here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:23 IST

Willing to mediate on Kashmir issue if India, Pak agree: Donald Trump

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "ready, willing, and able" to mediate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:05 IST

New York: Modi highlights 4 pillars of health sector at...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted four pillars of healthcare which are currently being focused on in India during a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:47 IST

Trump attends UN Climate Action Summit, sits through Modi's speech

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, sitting through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's address at the event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:36 IST

Modi calls for action at climate summit, says India's renewable...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Calling for action on climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time for talking is over as he announced plans to increase India's renewable energy capacity to 450 GW from 175 GW and invited countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resil

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:19 IST

India to spend USD 50 billion on water conservatism: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): India will spend approximately USD 50 billion on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and the development of water resources in the next few years under the Jal-Jeevan Mission, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:58 IST

Time for talking is over, world needs to act now: PM Modi on...

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): The time for talking over the need to protect the climate is over, and the world needs to begin acting now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, while asserting that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:25 IST

UN: Modi invites member-states to join Coalition for Disaster...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the UN Climate Action Summit here asked member-states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure which is being launched by India.

Read More
iocl