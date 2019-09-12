Exercise Yudh Abhyas
Exercise Yudh Abhyas

India, US armies conduct 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas'

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington DC, from September 5-18 as part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.
Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running joint military training and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US. This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.
Exercise Yudh Abhyas provides an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level.
During the exercise, multiple scenarios are rehearsed with a view to understand each other's organisational structure and battle procedures which would result in a higher degree of 'jointmanship' that would further facilitate interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations to meet any unforeseen contingency across the globe.
Both armies are jointly training, planning and executing a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature.
ln the end, a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. (ANI)

