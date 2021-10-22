India, US Army contingents carry out joint training during Yudh Abhyas 21

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian Army and US Army troops carried out a joint training during the ongoing joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in United States' Alaska, said Indian Army on Friday.

Troops of both armies undertook aerial reconnaissance of the target objective for the validation exercise. The recce was carried out in a UH 60 Blackhawk helicopter.



Small arms firing was also carried out by a combined team of US and Indian soldiers at Grezelka firing range at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, the Indian Army informed further.





As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021" is being conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. The 14-day exercise had commenced on October 15.



During the exercise, the American troops demonstrated the setting up of their Arctic tents (can hold upto 10 troops per tent) which was followed by a demonstration and later competition of setting up a tent in the fastest time possible by a mixed team of Indian and US troops, Indian Army said.

The contingent of the Indian Army, comprising a team of instructors from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), took a lecture-cum-demonstration of the various types of rock craft and snow craft equipment held with the trained mountaineers of the Army.

According to the defence ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. (ANI)

