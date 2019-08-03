Representative Image
Representative Image

India, US assess progress made in bilateral defence cooperation

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:34 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday assessed the progress made in the various aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries, including defence trade, technology, procurement, industry, Research and Development, and mil-to-mil engagement.
The two sides agreed to build a policy environment conducive to the collaboration between the defence industry and start-ups in the two countries.
An understanding in this regard was reached during the 15th meeting of the India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) held in Washington DC on Friday.
The Indian side was led by Defence Secretary of India, Sanjay Mitra, while the US side was led by Undersecretary of Defence for Policy, John Rood.
During the meeting, the two countries recognised the benefit of enabling the defence agreements concluded by the two sides, and appreciated India's designation as a Major Defence Partner of the US.
In addition, they underlined the importance of collaboration between the defence industry and start-ups in the two countries and agreed to pursue a policy environment conducive to this.
Various working groups and mechanisms under the DPG briefed the Co-chairs of the progress made in their respective areas and got the latter's guidance on addressing process issues for meaningful, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The two sides reaffirmed the role of the DPG as an important part of the Ministerial 2+2 mechanism, helping translate the shared strategic vision of cooperation into reality. They agreed to hold the next meeting of the DPG in India at mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:15 IST

Indian envoy to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria meets newly-appointed Pak...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Delhi Moin ul Haque here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:13 IST

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (ANI): Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:51 IST

Taliban indicated willingness to strike peace deal: Khalilzad

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Taliban have indicated that they are willing to sign the peace agreement, US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:32 IST

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): North Korea tested its new rocket system again during the launches conducted on Friday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:01 IST

US, North Korea in regular communication for resumption of...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The United States and North Korea are in regular communication for the resumption of working-level talks to revive denuclearisation negotiations, and are working on establishing a time and location for the meet, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:21 IST

Piyush Goyal meets US Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:02 IST

European heat wave fueled by human-induced climate change, study finds

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): The extreme heat waves that enveloped parts of Western Europe last month were made much more likely and intense by human-induced climate change, a study has found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:45 IST

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 3 (ANI): Indonesian authorities have lifted a tsunami warning issued after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Sumatra and Java on late Friday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:46 IST

N Korea's missile tests didn't defy agreement with US: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests that were carried out in a span of one week might have defied the United Nations resolutions but did not breach Washington's agreement with Pyongyang.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:31 IST

China warns of retaliatory measures after US imposed fresh tariffs

Beijing [China], Aug 2 (ANI): Beijing on Friday sharply criticised President Donald Trump's decision to slap additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States, saying it will have to take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its core national interests and its people's fundamental interests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:06 IST

India gives equal importance to its neighbours, asserts senior BJP leader

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 2 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Vijay Chauthaiwale, on Friday asserted that India gives equal importance to its neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

India extends line of credit worth $170mn for water related...

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): India extended a line of credit worth USD 170 million for the installation of water-related projects in Guinea during President Ram Nath Kovind's last-leg of the three-nation tour to West Africa.

Read More
iocl