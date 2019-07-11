'India, US can make world better place if collaborate on energy security'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Thursday stressed that the world will become a better place if India and the United States work together on energy security.

"If India and the United States are together pulling this wagon in the same direction it will make the world a better and the future of the people collectively will become unlimited. Because the synergies that is coming together and moving forward is wonderful," said Perry during a conversation with former Cisco CEO John Chambers at the second US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"We have a blessing of natural resources in America, especially natural gas. Thirty-six deliveries to India have already been done. India along with its potential, intellect and population, I cannot think of any other partner. US-India energy ties are a critical area of bilateral cooperation," Perry added.

The forum comes at a time when a delegation of US Trade Representative is already in New Delhi to mediate talks with their Indian counterparts over trade disputes between the two countries.

Speaking on these lines, Perry said, "Even great friends have differences, and we will sort those technical differences between us."

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India.

"Promoting bilateral trade is an important part of our work, but our mission reaches far beyond this. It is about business and government coming together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens," a statement said.

"We are entering a new era based on a strategic partnership between the US and India - one where we will work closely together with business and government leaders to achieve our goals of driving economic growth, job creation, innovation, inclusion, and entrepreneurship," it added. (ANI)

