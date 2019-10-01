India, US congratulate Afghanistan on successful completion of elections amid security challenges

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Commending Afghan people, government and security forces for the successful conduction of Presidential elections "amid challenging circumstances", India said that the polls mark an important milestone in people's efforts to promote peace, security, stability, prosperity and democracy in their country.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that New Delhi congratulates the Afghan people for "once again" demonstrating their faith in democratic governance and constitutional processes despite threats, intimidation and violence.

"India commends the people, the Government and the security forces of Afghanistan for the successful conduct of Presidential elections on 28 September amidst challenging circumstances. We congratulate the Afghan people for once again demonstrating their faith in democratic governance and constitutional processes despite threats, intimidation and violence," the statement read.

"These elections are an important milestone in people's efforts to promote peace, security, stability, prosperity and democracy in their country," it added.

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday applauded the courage of Afghan people, poll workers and security forces alike for participating in the elections "despite technical challenges and security threats", and called on Afghan institutions to take all necessary measures "to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints."

"We applaud the courage of Afghan voters, poll workers, and security forces who made #AfghanElections possible despite technical challenges and security threats. Afghanistan's institutions must take all necessary steps to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.



The first round of voting in the Afghan elections was conducted on Saturday. Preliminary results of the poll will be announced on October 19 and the final results are expected on November 7, according to the election timetable. (ANI)

