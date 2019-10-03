External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michel Pompeo.
India, US discuss plans to advance their vision for free, open Indo-Pacific region

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:08 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): India and the United States have discussed plans to advance their common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.
The discussions in the regard were held during a bilateral between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo here on Monday.
The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including the growing US-India strategic relationship and the developments pertaining to Kashmir.
"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week," it added.
Monday's dialogue was the fourth meeting between Jaishankar and Pompeo in the last four months. The meeting came at a time when New Delhi and Washington are in advanced stages of trade discussions aimed at reaching a trade deal soon.
"The two of us discussed the trade issues and how it has progressed and we have seen some early results out there. The two ministers and the negotiating teams have been talking to each other and are discussing how to address the trade frictions," Jaishankar told media after the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:22 IST

