India, US friendship important amid Covid-19 pandemic, says Ivanka Trump

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday spoke about the "strong friendship" between India and the United States and also shared on her Instagram several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her visit to the country three years ago.



"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," Ivanka posted on Instagram recalling her visit to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES)in Hyderabad in November 2017.

Ivanka had led a delegation from the US to GES 2017, that brought together emerging innovators and 1600 delegates from 160 countries. The event was co-hosted by India and the US and themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth.

Early this year, Ivanka arrived in India for a two-day visit accompanying her father and other family members. Donald Trump was in the country for the Namaste Trump event in Ahmdedad. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner also visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal and she has previously posted several pictures from that visit. (ANI)

