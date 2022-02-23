India-US Health Partnership roundtable "Vaccine for All" hosted by Indian Embassy

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Indian Embassy in the United States hosted a virtual event of the India-US Health Partnership roundtable on "Vaccine for All" on Tuesday.



The event was attended by Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rep. Dwight Evans, Ms Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Prof. Peter Jay HOtez, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Ms Karen Freeman, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID, Prof. Gangandeep Kang, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Board Member-CEPI and Ms Mahima Datla, CEO, Biological E, Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Ambassador to the US said, "Key stakeholders deliberate @ roundtable hosted by Embassy on "Vaccines for All"! Appreciate Dr V K Paul @NITIAyog @BillGates @RepDwightEvans Soumya Swaminathan @WHO Prof. @PeterHotez Karen Freeman @USAID Gagandeep Kang @CEPIvaccines & Mahima Datla @biological_e for inputs."

"Lots of lessons learnt during this pandemic to inform future R&D and vaccine development for all infectious diseases. Appreciate having been part of these discussions," said Soumya Swaminathan in her tweet. (ANI)

