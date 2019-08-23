India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to advance ties

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): India and the United States on Thursday held a round of the 2+2 Intersessional meeting in Monterey, California "to advance their military and diplomatic initiatives".

The two sides also discussed the regional developments and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

This was the first Intersessional meeting between the two countries after India announced its decision to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the region.

The Indian delegation was led jointly by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs and V. Anandarajan, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence.

While the US delegation was led jointly by Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

"The U.S.-#India 2+2 Dialogue is instrumental to our growing strategic partnership. Asst Sec Defence Schriver and Wells co-led a 2+2 Intercessional meeting @NPS_Monterey to advance our military and diplomatic initiatives with India. AGW #USIndiaDosti," US State Department South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.

The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018.

They also discussed the further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest.

The Intersessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the 2+2 Ministerial. The two sides agreed to carry forward these discussions. (ANI)

