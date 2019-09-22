India-USA cultural harmony mesmerises audience during 'Howdy, Modi!' at Houston

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): From Jagjit Singh's 'Hothon Se Chuu Lo Tum' to Ed Shreen's 'Shape of you', the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's arrival at the mega-event -- 'Howdy, Modi!' -- on Sunday.

The main event was preceded by a 90-minute-long music, dance, and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

Starting with the hymns of Sikh scriptures (Gurbani), it included a performance by girls dressed in cheerleader dresses and cowboy hats dancing to a country song 'Kick a little' by the band 'Little Texas'.

The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America.

Telugu, Gujarati, and Rajasthani dance performances were also showcased at the event by the artistes in traditional attires. One group performed 'Ras dance' on the popular song 'Rajvaadi Odhni.'

A beautiful mix of Indian classical and western instruments was also performed, where artistes performed popular songs like "Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum", "Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho" and "Shape of you".

Some artistes even beatboxed the 'Guru Mantra' at the event and DJ'ed Bollywood songs whereas a dance-off between Kathak and tap dancing compelled the audience to break out in endless applause.

A capitulating session of yoga was also performed at the event.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is jam-packed with an enthusiastic audience, some of them dancing in the aisles, waving tricolours and sporting

T-shirts in support of the Indian Prime Minister.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)