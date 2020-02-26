India was great, trip very successful: Donald Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has described his India visit as "great" and "very successful."

"Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon," Trump tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who was part of a 12-member delegation accompanying the US President to India, also took to Twitter to write: "We just landed in DC after a very productive 36 hours in India! President @realDonaldTrump reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership, vibrant economic ties & expanding security relationship between our two countries. Wonderful trip, but glad to be home! Thank you India!"

Over the course of his nearly-36-hour-long trip, the US President participated in a host of engagements including a roadshow, visit to the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, among others.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. (ANI)