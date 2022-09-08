India welcomes positive developments in Somalia post successful elections

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): India on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the positive developments in Somalia following the successful conclusion of the elections in Somalia in May.

India's Charge d'affaires to UN, R Ravindra while speaking at United Nations Security Council Meeting on Somalia said, "India welcomes the positive developments in Somalia following the successful conclusion of the elections in Somalia in May. India welcomes the positive developments on women's empowerment as stated in the SG's recent report."

However, he expressed his concerns over the security situation in Somalia.

"The security situation in Somalia remains precarious and worrying. The acts of terror perpetrated by Al-Shabaab continue unabated and caused the deaths of many innocent civilians in recent months. India unequivocally condemns these attacks," said the Indian diplomat.

40 people died and over 70 were injured in the Al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Ravindra underscored the need to avoid security gaps in the country. "The phased handover of security responsibilities from African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the Somali security forces will be crucial and needs to be well thought out to avoid security gaps," he said.

He also highlighted the food security situation in the country that is facing severe drought.



"The ongoing debate on addressing food security within the international community should also focus on the severe drought in Somalia and the Horn of Africa," said Ravindra.

He called on the international community to stand with Somalia in its hour of need.

"A stable security transition in Somalia demands firm leadership and collaboration of the Somali government and the African Union. The consistent support of international partners, in line with Somali's needs and expectations will be crucial," said Ravindra.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

Back in May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by Al-Shabaab to US partner forces, according to the Russian news agency.

The EU on its part strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the Hayat Hotel and shared its heartfelt condolences with those affected by the violence. The 27-member bloc said the attacks will not derail efforts to help stabilize Somalia.

In the strongest words, India also condemned the attack on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu. It also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victims and assured India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.

"India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this cowardly act of terrorism. India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

