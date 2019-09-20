Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin
India would like world community to act in unison against terrorism: Syed Akbaruddin

Sep 20, 2019

New York [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): India's permanent representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Thursday said that India would like the international community to act in unison to address the issue of terrorism.
"Terrorism will always be a theme in India's external orientation because our people have suffered enough and we would like the international community to act in unison to address these issues," he said while briefing the media here on India's engagement at the upcoming 74th UNGA session.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a call for an international conference to counter-terrorism. He will, of course, make that pitch. You have seen the efforts that we are trying to work on..within the context of what are the broad themes at GA (General Assembly). That does not exclude us from addressing very serious challenges and those challenges include terrorism," he further said.
On being asked by a reporter about the possibility of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UNGA session, Akbaruddin said, "President Trump is in New York, I understand between 23rd and 25th (September). These are the dates when he (Trump) is in here. You can be certain that it will be during this time."
Responding to another question about Modi's bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and if the issue of Kashmir or Rohingya could come up for discussions, Akbaruddin said, "Each country will have its specific element. As close friends and neighbours, we will be discussing what issues are being raised because this is the way we deal with our neighbours."
Terming Bangladesh as one of India's close friends in the neighbourhood, the diplomat said, "As you are aware, we have invited her to be one of the speakers at the 'Leadership Matters' event to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. There will be ample opportunities for both the Prime Ministers to interact." (ANI)

